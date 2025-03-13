Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $680.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.91.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

