Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flowserve by 34.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 422,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $14,546,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Flowserve by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 555,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 220,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.