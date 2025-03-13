Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WING opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.37. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.