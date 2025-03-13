Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $329.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

