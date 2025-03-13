Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %
Deere & Company stock opened at $471.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.49 and its 200-day moving average is $431.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
