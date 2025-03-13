Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $634,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,329,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.78.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.8 %

BLD opened at $302.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.40. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $288.31 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.