Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

