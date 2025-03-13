Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,083 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,995 shares of company stock valued at $69,482,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 200.06, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

