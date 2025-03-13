Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $181.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

