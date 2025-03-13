Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 40,030 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Semtech by 16.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

