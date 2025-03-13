Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 90,413 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 90,413 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

