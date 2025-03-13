Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $575,000 Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

