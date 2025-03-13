Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

CNK stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

