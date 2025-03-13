Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

CURB stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

