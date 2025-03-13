Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

TWLO stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

