Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,857 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $3,255,356. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

