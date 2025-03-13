Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 19.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the third quarter worth $565,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $170.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.52. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.



