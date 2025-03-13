ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $62,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 871.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

ESAB opened at $119.99 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

