First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

