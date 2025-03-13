FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Position Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of FCFS opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

