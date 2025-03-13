Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,024 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.99 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

