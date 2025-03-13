Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Granite Construction worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

