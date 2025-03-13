Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Hawkins worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $2,021,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $2,495,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hawkins by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.97. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

