Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 174,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

