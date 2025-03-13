Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of RSPT opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

