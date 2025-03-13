iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,832,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.