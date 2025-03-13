iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

