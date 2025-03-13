Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,448 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IQLT stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.