Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,424 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1,067.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mplx by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.