Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 998 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

DGX opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.09 and a 52 week high of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,802.19. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,514 shares of company stock worth $1,634,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $189.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.