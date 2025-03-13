Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 191.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $46,173,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,272,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 782,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.