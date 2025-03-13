Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $245,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $412.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $550.24.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

