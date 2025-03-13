Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Primerica by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $277.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.39.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.