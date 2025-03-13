JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.81 and a 200-day moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

