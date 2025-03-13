JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.70. The firm has a market cap of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

