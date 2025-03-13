JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 601,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

