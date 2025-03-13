McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 320,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $640.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $663.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

