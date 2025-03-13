MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MongoDB worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 11,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,960,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $44,380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $196.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.13 and a 1-year high of $387.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

