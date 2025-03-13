Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 104,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE:MEG opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

