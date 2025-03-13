M&T Bank Corp Acquires 156 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.