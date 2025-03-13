M&T Bank Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $251.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.19 and a twelve month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.