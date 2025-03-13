M&T Bank Corp Acquires 20,340 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,748,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,742 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PR stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

