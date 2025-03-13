M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 703.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $119.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

