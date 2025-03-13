M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,009 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.