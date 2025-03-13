M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,616 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.