M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,071 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,954.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 153,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

