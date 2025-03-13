M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,018.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

