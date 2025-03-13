M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

