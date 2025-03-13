M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $189.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $308.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.