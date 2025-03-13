M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $72.52 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $2,338,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,292,466.93. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,800 shares of company stock worth $8,895,004. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

